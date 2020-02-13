Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoVirginia has banned licensed professionals from performing conversion therapy on LGBTQ minors. It's the first southern state to do so.
Conversion therapy aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, and has been linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.
House Bill 386 passed the Virginia...
