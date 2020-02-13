Global  

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Newsy Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ MinorsWatch VideoVirginia has banned licensed professionals from performing conversion therapy on LGBTQ minors. It's the first southern state to do so.

Conversion therapy aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, and has been linked to depression and suicidal thoughts.

House Bill 386 passed the Virginia...
News video: Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors

Virginia Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ Minors 00:58

 The ban for minors had been blocked by Republican-controlled chambers, but Virginia Democrats took control of both the House and Senate this year.

Virginia bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ children, a first in the South

Virginia became the first southern state and 20th in the nation to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.  
USATODAY.com

Virginia bans conversion therapy for minors

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is outlawing the discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children. Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to...
Seattle Times


