Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Indian student in Dubai tests positive for Covid-19

Indian student in Dubai tests positive for Covid-19

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Both the student and family members have been quarantined in hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus [Video]Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:55Published

Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive [Video]Authorities close, disinfect Bangkok school after student tests positive

Thai officials sprayed disinfectant at a Bangkok school on Wednesday (February 26) after Thailand reported three new cases of coronavirus, including an eight-year old boy.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnSmi21518540

John Smith RT @FluTrackers: UAE: Indian student in Dubai tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/dBP0fhIjBp h/t Shiloh #CoronaAlert #CoronaOutbreak #… 2 hours ago

macevedon

Moisés Acevedo RT @khaleejtimes: #Coronavirus in #UAE: Indian student in #Dubai tests positive for #Covid-19 https://t.co/7SQC8amqxQ 2 hours ago

PnarBradford

Pinar Bradford prensesbrad Coronavirus in UAE: Indian student in Dubai tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/31p25RxKkZ 3 hours ago

uaelabours

UAE Labours @narendramodi 16 year old Indian Student tests positive for #COVID2019 in Dubai. https://t.co/MfrRVtSz3p 4 hours ago

uaelabours

UAE Labours A 16 year old Indian Student tests positive for #coronavirus in Dubai. #coronavirusinindia #CoronavirusOutbreak… https://t.co/PpVSHvmLuL 4 hours ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today #COVID19: Indian school student in Dubai tests positive for coronavirus, family quarantined https://t.co/doBAsWCJM4 4 hours ago

randomadmi

राम राम RT @Divsbabs: Coronavirus in UAE: Indian student in Dubai tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/Dz4RqeVhpt 4 hours ago

Divsbabs

Divya Saxena Rastogi-दिव्या सक्सेना रस्तोगी Coronavirus in UAE: Indian student in Dubai tests positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/Dz4RqeVhpt 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.