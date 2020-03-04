Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Vladimir Putin > 'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling

'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A Russian businessman dubbed "Putin's cook" for his close ties to Russia's president sought in a court filing on Wednesday to distance himself and his company from accusations by American prosecutors of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay ‘Putin’s cook’ seeks to distance himself from US election meddling https://t.co/9TRmhENFF1 20 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri 'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling https://t.co/Djax61M97l 32 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews 'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling https://t.co/DjBwCCgfWX 1 hour ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk ‘Putin’s cook’ seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling https://t.co/SmVq7ZSvzZ 2 hours ago

jojake111

We Know what Trump is but who are we? RT @LiberalResist: 'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling https://t.co/KVh5yfuHLY https://t.co/BJ29JozYUS 2 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen 'Putin's Cook' Seeks to Distance Himself From U.S. Election Meddling - https://t.co/x0EuRqLcnj 2 hours ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance 'Putin's cook' seeks to distance himself from U.S. election meddling https://t.co/KVh5yfuHLY https://t.co/BJ29JozYUS 3 hours ago

TheWarMonitor

WarMonitor RT @Apex_WW: A #Russia|n businessman dubbed “Putin’s cook” for his close ties to Russia’s president sought in a court filing on Wednesday t… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.