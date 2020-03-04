Global  

Mormon-owned BYU: Same-sex romantic behavior still banned

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brigham Young University in Utah said Wednesday that “same-sex romantic behavior” is not allowed on campus even under recent changes to its strict code of conduct that dropped a section banning any behavior that reflected “homosexual feelings.” The university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted […]
