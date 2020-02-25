Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Melania Trump to make rare foray onto 2020 fundraising trail

Melania Trump to make rare foray onto 2020 fundraising trail

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is set to make a rare foray onto the 2020 campaign fundraising trail. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first lady in California. “Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills,” the campaign literature […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says He Was 'Never A Fan' Of Harvey Weinstein [Video]Trump Says He Was 'Never A Fan' Of Harvey Weinstein

President Donald Trump was asked about Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on two felony sex crimes. He and his wife Melania Trump were photographed with Weinstein in 2009 at an afterparty. According to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak [Video]Trump Criticized Obama In 2014 For His Actions Toward The Ebola Outbreak

President Donald Trump has been trying to deal with the coronavirus effects and he’s been outspoken about it on Twitter. According to health experts from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Donald and Melania Trump walk hand-in-hand at Taj; FLOTUS tweets video

The first lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump was recently in India along with her husband Donald Trump. They spent nearly an hour on Monday...
Mid-Day

Excited children at Delhi govt school welcome Melania Trump to their 'happy world'

US First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed with thunderous applause by excited students as she interacted with them at a Delhi government school. Melania attended...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Rex_is_Lex

❌REX IS LEX❌ ✡️יהודים לטראמפ 2020 ✡️ביבי נתניהו✡️ Melania Trump to Make Rare Foray Onto 2020 Fundraising Trail | https://t.co/diesIzrUww https://t.co/GItLrjNyue 3 minutes ago

ACatholicKnight

Deplorable KEVIN ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ZENINEWS: NEWSMAX reported: Melania Trump to Make Rare Foray Onto 2020 Fundraising Trail https://t.co/pUpQ6CeXZE 44 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English “Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills,” #Trump’s reelection campaign asks supporters to mak… https://t.co/AgU56w7B2X 46 minutes ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® NEWSMAX reported: Melania Trump to Make Rare Foray Onto 2020 Fundraising Trail https://t.co/pUpQ6CeXZE 58 minutes ago

smdailyjournal

San Mateo Daily Journal WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is set to make a rare fundraising foray into the 2020 campaign. https://t.co/ESE3PVePFK 2 hours ago

LucyTrumplican

Trumplican 🇺🇸 IFB KAG/MAGA Patriots🇺🇸 Melania Trump to Make Rare Foray Onto 2020 Fundraising Trail https://t.co/PoIzVH88DM 3 hours ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first… https://t.co/v3eP3mMaJH 3 hours ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Melania Trump to make rare foray onto 2020 fundraising trail | National Newswatch https://t.co/YNE5b1n111 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.