Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Climate change worsened Australia's catastrophic wildfires, study says

Climate change worsened Australia's catastrophic wildfires, study says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Researchers found that climate change increased the chances of Australia experiencing extreme fire weather by at least 30% – and likely much more.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100 [Video]Half the World’s Beaches to Disappear by 2100

As climate change continues to wreak havoc on our daily lives, scientists look at the future and outline how it might affect your fun in the sun, as well.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published

$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20 [Video]$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing due the coronavirus is starting to hit big tech as Apple reported yesterday it will miss Q1 guidance; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Climate Change Affected Australia’s Wildfires, Scientists Confirm

Human-caused climate change had an impact on Australia’s wildfires, a new attribution study confirms. The 30 percent figure they calculated is a minimum. 
NYTimes.com

Climate change made Australia's fire season worse

"People ask me, is this a new normal for Australia? It's worse than that," one scientist said.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.