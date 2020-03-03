Nielsen says 19 million people watched Super Tuesday returns

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 19 million people watched coverage of the Super Tuesday primary results on the top broadcast and cable news networks. Fox News Channel led the way with 4.17 million viewers, the Nielsen company said Wednesday. But CNN scored a key victory by leading all of the networks among viewers ages […]
