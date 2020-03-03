Nielsen says 19 million people watched Super Tuesday returns
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — More than 19 million people watched coverage of the Super Tuesday primary results on the top broadcast and cable news networks. Fox News Channel led the way with 4.17 million viewers, the Nielsen company said Wednesday. But CNN scored a key victory by leading all of the networks among viewers ages […]
At least 22 people were killed on Tuesday when a series of powerful tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, flattening buildings and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said. Tamara Lindstrom reports.
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 19 million people watched coverage of the Super Tuesday primary results on the top broadcast and cable news networks.
Fox News... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com