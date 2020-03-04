Global  

US defence department linguist charged with espionage

BBC News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A defence department linguist is accused of sharing data with an individual linked to Hezbollah.
News video: DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage

DOJ: Defense Department Linguist Charged With Espionage 00:30

 The US Department of Justice reported on Wednesday that a linguist with the Department of Defense has been charged with espionage.

U.S. Defence linguist charged for transmitting classified intelligence

The U.S. government said on Wednesday it had charged a Defence Department linguist with transmitting classified intelligence to a foreign national linked to the...
Reuters India

U.S. Defence linguist charged with transmitting classified intelligence

The U.S. government said on Wednesday it had charged a Defence Department linguist with transmitting classified intelligence to a foreign national linked to the...
Reuters India

