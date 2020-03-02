Global  

The Conversation: Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The Conversation: Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?As coronavirus continues to spread around the world, anxiety is rising in Australia. Shoppers fearful of quarantine measures have been stocking up on supplies to last out a week or two of isolation. READ MORE: • Coronavirus:...
News video: Coronavirus Fears Have Canadians Stockpiling Essential Items

Coronavirus Fears Have Canadians Stockpiling Essential Items 01:32

 People are loading up on water, food and everyday items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies as the novel coronavirus invades North America.

Coronavirus panic: Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?

Loo roll has become the top "panic buy" item in several countries after coronavirus fears.
BBC News

People in Australia are weirdly focused on buying toilet paper in their coronavirus panic

To be clear, there is absolutely no need for Australians to stockpile toilet paper. Read more... More about Australia, Mashable Video, Safety, Toilet Paper,...
Mashable


