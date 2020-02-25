Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsy Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoIran is temporarily releasing more than 54,000 prisoners as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus behind bars. 

A spokesman for Iran's Judiciary said inmates were allowed to leave if they posted bail, tested negative for the coronavirus and have sentences of no more than five years in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow

Coronavirus deaths in Italy at 79, China cases slow 02:13

 Italy overtakes Iran with the most deaths outside China as the global toll surges past 3,000.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The country has struggled to contain the virus&apos; spread both behind bars and within its own government.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading [Video]Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

Iran to Temporarily Release 54,000 Prisoners to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading The health ministry will oversee the release of the prisoners, according to semi-official news agency ISNA...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virus halts pilgrimages to Mecca, Friday prayers in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak disrupted Islamic worship in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned its citizens and other residents...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersBelfast Telegraph

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health MinisterWatch VideoAn official overseeing Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak is now infected.  Iran's deputy health minister tested positive for the...
Newsy Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

79topper

my own person RT @File411: I did NOT have Iran “temporarily” releasing >54,000+ inmates on my bingo card. BEJESUS Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoner… 6 hours ago

FarazFakhteh

Faraz Fakhteh RT @NegarMortazavi: Coronavirus: Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoners to combat spread of virus in crowded jails. Inmates were freed aft… 6 hours ago

ShamaraHoward

I have 23!! RT @NYDailyNews: In an effort to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in its crowded prisons, Iran temporarily released more than 54,000 inmat… 7 hours ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News In an effort to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in its crowded prisons, Iran temporarily released more than 54,00… https://t.co/Zq0DLSx4gP 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.