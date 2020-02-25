Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak disrupted Islamic worship in the Middle East as Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned its citizens and other residents... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Reuters •Belfast Telegraph
Watch VideoAn official overseeing Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak is now infected.
Iran's deputy health minister tested positive for the... Newsy Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times •Reuters India
You Might Like
Tweets about this
my own person RT @File411: I did NOT have Iran “temporarily” releasing >54,000+ inmates on my bingo card.
BEJESUS
Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoner… 6 hours ago
Faraz Fakhteh RT @NegarMortazavi: Coronavirus: Iran temporarily frees 54,000 prisoners to combat spread of virus in crowded jails. Inmates were freed aft… 6 hours ago
I have 23!! RT @NYDailyNews: In an effort to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in its crowded prisons, Iran temporarily released more than 54,000 inmat… 7 hours ago
New York Daily News In an effort to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in its crowded prisons, Iran temporarily released more than 54,00… https://t.co/Zq0DLSx4gP 10 hours ago