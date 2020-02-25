Iran Temporarily Frees 54,000 Inmates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIran is temporarily releasing more than 54,000 prisoners as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus behind bars.



A spokesman for Iran's Judiciary said inmates were allowed to leave if they posted bail, tested negative for the coronavirus and have sentences of no more than five years in... Watch VideoIran is temporarily releasing more than 54,000 prisoners as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus behind bars.A spokesman for Iran's Judiciary said inmates were allowed to leave if they posted bail, tested negative for the coronavirus and have sentences of no more than five years in 👓 View full article

