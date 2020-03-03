Global  

World Bank Pledges $12 Billion In Coronavirus Aid For Poor Countries

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
World Bank Pledges $12 Billion In Coronavirus Aid For Poor CountriesWatch VideoThe World Bank is providing $12 billion in emergency grants and assistance to help developing countries respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The aid package, announced Wednesday, comes as the virus has spread to more than 60 countries and topped 94,000 cases and 3,000 deaths. More than 80,000 cases are...
News video: Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump 01:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...

