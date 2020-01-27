Global  

AIPAC 2020: Bernie Sanders vs. the U.S.-Israel relationship

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The message at this year's AIPAC Policy Conference was clear: Bernie Sanders must be stopped for the sake of the U.S.-Israel relationship
News video: At Israel forum, candidate Bloomberg criticizes rival Sanders

At Israel forum, candidate Bloomberg criticizes rival Sanders 00:40

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg delivered jokes about his height and attacks on his campaign rivals at an annual pro-Israel conference in Washington.

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Michael Bloomberg Promises To Support Israel [Video]Michael Bloomberg Promises To Support Israel

Presidential contender Michael Bloomberg promised to “always have Israel’s back.” Bloomberg joked he’s the only Jewish candidate who doesn’t want to turn the U.S. into a “kibbutz.”..

Bloomberg becomes first 2020 Dem set to speak at AIPAC amid criticism from Sanders, Warren

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is the first 2020 Democratic candidate to be scheduled to speak at this year's American Israel Public Affairs...
At AIPAC conference, an absent Sanders takes center stage

On the first day of the Israel lobby's policy conference, Democratic candidates and Israeli politicians defend AIPAC and take aim at Bernie Sanders' remarks
royheartlovers

RoyLfc RT @santafeez: Bernie Sanders called AIPAC a platform for ‘bigotry.’ The group is proving his point. https://t.co/gw48IxWqY1 51 seconds ago

AMaverickMother

Abi 🐝 #JC4PM2020 #GTTO #FreeAssange #FeelTheBern RT @EnglandYankin: 2. Looking at JLM. Hodge. BOD. LFI. AIPAC (USA). The far right is rising. Yet we are smearing anti racists like Jeremy C… 3 minutes ago

F4H1M1997

Fahim RT @WarmongerHodges: Bernie Sanders has accused AIPAC of providing a platform for bigotry. Guest speakers at AIPAC include: Chief Rabbi Ep… 3 minutes ago

makhoury1946

George Khoury RT @intifada: If you have a problem with ethnic cleansing and dispossession of Palestinians, @Mike_Pence has a problem with you https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

RealTrevorReese

Trevor Reese🌹🏴 RT @intifada: .@RepEliotEngel, in a dig against @BernieSanders and @ewarren, says “conditioning aid to Israel has to be just about the stup… 21 minutes ago

intifada

Electronic Intifada .@RepEliotEngel, in a dig against @BernieSanders and @ewarren, says “conditioning aid to Israel has to be just abou… https://t.co/HaNkkk4fJP 22 minutes ago

hanshoz

hansy bansy RT @jncatron: Republicans at AIPAC conference attack Bernie Sanders https://t.co/KEbVslk2Fq 26 minutes ago

zabberdast

Iftikhar Khan RT @WarmongerHodges: Bernie Sanders is currently running to be America's first ever Jewish President. He recently described AIPAC as a plat… 32 minutes ago

