Roberts chides Schumer for ‘dangerous’ remarks on 2 justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Çhief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday criticized as “inappropriate” and “dangerous” comments that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made outside the Supreme Court earlier in the day about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Roberts was responding to Schumer’s remarks at a rally outside the court while a high-profile abortion case was […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Feeling in Senate is 'solemn, serious, profound': Schumer Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he saw senators on "both sides of the aisle" visibly "gulp" when they were sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in the Trump impeachment.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published on January 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Chief Justice Roberts Chastises Sen. Schumer for ‘Dangerous’ Remarks as Supreme Court Weighs Abortion Case

TIME 31 minutes ago



U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative...

Reuters 1 hour ago





Tweets about this