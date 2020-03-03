Global  

Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Newsy Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoSuper Tuesday was a very good day for Joe Biden. 

"It's still early, but things are looking awful, awful good," Biden said.

The former vice president won 10 states, but his top rival Bernie Sanders took home the night's biggest prize. 

The Associated Press projected Biden would win Alabama, Arkansas, Maine,...
News video: Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California 02:01

 Joe Biden won 10 states on Super Tuesday, but his top rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, took home the night&apos;s biggest prize.

