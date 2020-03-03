|
Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoSuper Tuesday was a very good day for Joe Biden.
"It's still early, but things are looking awful, awful good," Biden said.
The former vice president won 10 states, but his top rival Bernie Sanders took home the night's biggest prize.
The Associated Press projected Biden would win Alabama, Arkansas, Maine,...
