Chief Justice rebukes Schumer over comments that Kavanaugh, Gorsuch will ‘pay the price’ for a vote against abortion rights

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — In a rare rebuke of a sitting member of Congress, Supreme Court Chef Justice John Roberts Jr. criticized Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat, over remarks made from the steps outside the high court Wednesday that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch would “pay the price” for a vote against reproductive rights. […]
News video: Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment 01:18

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices [Video]'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday told conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices "you have released the whirlwind" if they move forward on a controversial abortion case.

Justice Roberts slams "threatening" Schumer comments

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a major abortion rights case. Chief Justice John Robers rebuked the Senate's top Democrat for what he called "threatening"...
Schumer unloads on Gorsuch, Kavanaugh at abortion rights rally: 'You will pay the price!'

A fired-up Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appeared to issue a vague warning toward Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on...
