Chief Justice rebukes Schumer over comments that Kavanaugh, Gorsuch will ‘pay the price’ for a vote against abortion rights

SmokeNMirrors71 RT @dbongino: Breaking: Chief Justice Roberts REBUKES Schumer for his "Threatening Statements" Towards Kavanaugh and Gorsuch https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago Lil RT @Four_T_Five: Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ for comments about Kavanaugh and Gorsuch & Finds His Actions Disgusting A… 17 seconds ago Joanne Douglas RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: Chief Justice Roberts rebukes Schumer over comments that Kavanaugh, Gorsuch will "pay the price" for a vote a… 18 seconds ago woman4Trump RT @GotCashed: Chuck Schumer should go to prison for comments like this. Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes Schumer over his 'dangerous' c… 2 minutes ago Dvan1313 RT @Tom_Basile: Uh isn't this exactly what #ChuckSchumer accused @realDonaldTrump of doing - intimidating officials? Yeah, we noticed - #Ce… 2 minutes ago T. Hutcherson Chief Justice John Roberts rebukes Chuck Schumer for comments about Kavanaugh and Gorsuch - CNNPolitics https://t.co/rpcfPF5Ej2 3 minutes ago CZ McCall Chief justice rebukes Schumer for 'threatening' comments!!! Scum Bag Schumer got put in place like he should have b… https://t.co/BzQernj1eQ 3 minutes ago