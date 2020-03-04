Global  

Truck carrying 'precious' toilet paper catches fire in Brisbane

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Truck carrying 'precious' toilet paper catches fire in BrisbaneThere have been scenes of "burning toilet paper" after a truck burst into flames on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway overnight.The incident happened about 10pm in Murarrie on the southern side of the bridge.A Queensland Police spokeswoman...
Recent related news from verified sources

Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of coronavirus, one semi-trailer full of toilet paper has burst...
SBS

Semi-trailer carrying load of toilet paper catches fire on Gateway Bridge

Shelves across the country have been stormed in recent days by shoppers stockpiling the suddenly precious commodity, despite the advice of authorities.
The Age

Tweets about this

EvieDaisy3

Evie RT @IamCatyI: TRUCK Carrying Load Of Toilet Paper Catches Fire In Brisbane. "quite an interesting fuel load... we believe toilet paper is… 14 minutes ago

AveryGTheWriter

Avery RT @shelleymlloyd: A truck carrying a precious load of toilet paper has burst into flames on Brisbane’s Gateway Bridge overnight. @abcbrisb… 17 minutes ago

YNWA111

John Massard RT @newscomauHQ: A truck carrying toilet paper to out-of-stock supermarkets has gone up in flames. More: https://t.co/fQNUAYFrJn https://t… 41 minutes ago

IamCatyI

Australia right now 🔥❄️☃️🦘🌏 TRUCK Carrying Load Of Toilet Paper Catches Fire In Brisbane. "quite an interesting fuel load... we believe toilet… https://t.co/7hfwfSntT3 56 minutes ago

Albert_Roose

Alan RT @10Daily: Oh the humanity! A truck carrying precious toilet paper caught fire overnight on Brisbane's Gateway Bridge. The driver escaped… 2 hours ago

LachMg

Lachlan Moffet Gray A truck carrying hundreds of rolls of precious toilet paper exploded into flames in Brisbane overnight. @australian… https://t.co/edIJtGUAmY 2 hours ago

