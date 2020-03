Watch VideoOn Wednesday, Indian authorities temporarily restored full internet access in the disputed region of Kashmir. The move comes seven months after India revoked Kashmir's status as a semiautonomous state and locked down the region.Internet services, including social media sites, will be accessible until March 17.



