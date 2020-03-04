Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid CoronavirusWatch VideoThe House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan measure for emergency funding Wednesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The vote was 415-2. House and Senate Congressional leaders agreed on the deal earlier in the day.

Here's how the House's $8.3 billion measure breaks down: More than $3 billion dollars will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus 01:18

 The Senate is set vote on the measure Thursday, and if it passes there, President Trump is expected to sign it by the end of this week.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

State house proposes $800M road funding plan [Video]State house proposes $800M road funding plan

State house proposes $800M road funding plan

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:55Published

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Newsom said the emergency proclamation will allow more access resources, personnel and funding to aid in response to coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide $8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the spreading coronavirus, said...
Reuters Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.comRTTNewsBusiness InsiderSeattle Times

Coronavirus: Congressional leaders strike nearly $7.8 billion bipartisan emergency funding deal

Coronavirus: Congressional leaders strike nearly $7.8 billion bipartisan emergency funding deal
euronews


Tweets about this

Cynical_Reality

ThE PhOnY EmOluMeNt cLaUsE RT @ajc: The U.S. House has approved an $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the spread of #coronavirus, including $2.2 billio… 1 hour ago

ajc

AJC The U.S. House has approved an $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the spread of #coronavirus, includ… https://t.co/TiIrpk2F3z 2 hours ago

Stand4Free

America First RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: The House approves a $8.3 billion emergency funding package to combat the coronavirus as it nears a pandemic a… 7 hours ago

Mahmutgoka

Mahmut Göka RT @TRTWorldNow: California declares state of emergency over coronavirus as House of Representatives approves over $8 billion bill to comba… 9 hours ago

TRTWorldNow

TRT World Now California declares state of emergency over coronavirus as House of Representatives approves over $8 billion bill t… https://t.co/LKYPfoY2fy 11 hours ago

haqghazh1

Haq Ghazhحق غږ The #US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approves an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of… https://t.co/7K3wseoW2q 14 hours ago

SquizzRadical

DegusLocke RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The #US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approves an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of #coronavir… 14 hours ago

haqghazh1

Haq Ghazhحق غږ The #US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approves an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of… https://t.co/sMxz20QWIs 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.