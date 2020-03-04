House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan measure for emergency funding Wednesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The vote was 415-2. House and Senate Congressional leaders agreed on the deal earlier in the day.



Here's how the House's $8.3 billion measure breaks down: More than $3 billion dollars will... Watch VideoThe House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan measure for emergency funding Wednesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The vote was 415-2. House and Senate Congressional leaders agreed on the deal earlier in the day.Here's how the House's $8.3 billion measure breaks down: More than $3 billion dollars will 👓 View full article

