FactCheck.org Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Social Posts Share Fake Schumer TweetPosts on Facebook falsely claim to show screenshots of two tweets by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about the U.S. coronavirus response. Schumer didn't post the supposed tweet criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to bar travelers from China.

The post Social Posts Share Fake Schumer Tweet appeared first on FactCheck.org.
