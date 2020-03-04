Global  

Super Tuesday Results Shaped By Long Lines, Broken Machines

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Super Tuesday Results Shaped By Long Lines, Broken MachinesWatch VideoHundreds of Texas voters were forced to stand in line for several hours to cast their ballots in the state's primary on Tuesday.

The Galveston County Democratic Party tweeted that the long lines “were created by our Republican elected officials” by closing hundreds of polling locations in recent years. 

A...
 Technical issues and broken machines forced hundreds of voters in Texas and California to wait in line for hours to cast ballots on Super Tuesday.

Long lines mar Super Tuesday voting in two biggest states

Voters stood in line for two hours at some California precincts on Super Tuesday, but that was nothing to what some voters endured in Texas, where some ballots...
Seattle Times


