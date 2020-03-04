Super Tuesday Results Shaped By Long Lines, Broken Machines

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoHundreds of Texas voters were forced to stand in line for several hours to cast their ballots in the state's primary on Tuesday.



The Galveston County Democratic Party tweeted that the long lines “were created by our Republican elected officials” by closing hundreds of polling locations in recent years.



