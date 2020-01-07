Global  

NT News prints eight-page 'toilet paper' lift-out in response to Australia's shortage

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NT News prints eight-page 'toilet paper' lift-out in response to Australia's shortageThe NT News is known for its hilarious headlines – but now it has turned its trademark humour towards solving the country's bizarre toilet paper crisis.For days now, supermarkets have been cleaned out of loo roll with frenzied shoppers...
Truck full of toilet paper catches fire on Brisbane bridge, as coronavirus-inspired toilet paper shortage continues

As Australian consumers continue to panic-buy toilet paper in a misguided response to the spread of coronavirus, one semi-trailer full of toilet paper has burst...
SBS

No Toilet Paper? 'Fake News,' Japan Says, Tackling Hoarding Over Virus Fears

Japanese officials Friday tried to dispel rumors of a toilet paper shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak - and urged people to quit stockpiling rolls, Japanese...
Newsmax


