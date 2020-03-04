Global  

U.S. chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment on justices in abortion case

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case.
U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive...
Japan Today

Trump calls Schumer comments 'dangerous threat' to Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's references to two justices during an abortion rally a threat to the...
Reuters

