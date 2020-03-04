Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand

United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp are cutting flights and implementing cost controls in the most drastic actions by U.S. airlines to get ahead of depressed travel demand due to the spreading coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus could cost African airlines $40m

Coronavirus could cost African airlines $40m 01:31

 African airlines are facing a hit of up to $40 million from the coronavirus outbreak, an industry body said on Wednesday. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact [Video]Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating past strategies used by airlines when disease, disaster or conflict hit travel destinations, when lower fares and redirecting flights has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

How the coronavirus is impacting travel plans [Video]How the coronavirus is impacting travel plans

Some airlines are temporarily suspending flights to certain countries and waiving change fees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

United Airlines To Cut U.S. Flights Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

United Airlines To Cut U.S. Flights Due To Coronavirus OutbreakWatch VideoUnited Airlines said it will take several steps, including cutting a number of its flights, as it deals with recent financial losses amid the...
Newsy

United Airlines cuts flights, freezes hiring as coronavirus hits demand

United Airlines Holdings Inc is slashing its spring flying schedule and implementing some cost controls in the most drastic actions by a U.S. airline to get...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

astuteinvesting

ASTUTE Investing United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/cGJDsxoyKs #news #business… https://t.co/8NgmIfoqrN 4 minutes ago

AnnaMariaChavez

Anna M. Chávez United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand. ⁦@united⁩ announced a 10% reduction in U… https://t.co/KtGchXEmxL 26 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/YNhX27ElD4 #topNews… https://t.co/riAt4Ujb7D 44 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits... https://t.co/VaDwvkw9oz 50 minutes ago

philiplemmons

philip Lemmons "United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand" https://t.co/hzIJWs3ivL 57 minutes ago

davidshepardson

David Shepardson RT @byEricMJohnson: United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/DkUc36Hexj 1 hour ago

byEricMJohnson

Eric M. Johnson United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand https://t.co/DkUc36Hexj 1 hour ago

morrislaw

Wendy Morris RT @Apex_WW: United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp are cutting flights and implementing cost controls in the most drastic a… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.