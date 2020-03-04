United Airlines, JetBlue cut flights, spending as coronavirus hits demand
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp are cutting flights and implementing cost controls in the most drastic actions by U.S. airlines to get ahead of depressed travel demand due to the spreading coronavirus.
The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating past strategies used by airlines when disease, disaster or conflict hit travel destinations, when lower fares and redirecting flights has..