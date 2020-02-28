Global  

Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin final royal events

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will appear together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties.
