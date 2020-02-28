Video of alleged assault at Cape Breton high school sparks outrage

Graham MacKenzie PhC Today I saw a video of from my son’s school of this assault on one student from another. It was brutal. Suspended… https://t.co/3xtVOIBJlv 5 minutes ago Cory McGraw RT @KyleMooreCTV: #BREAKING: @CBRegPolice confirm they are investigating an alleged incident at Riverview High School. @CBVRCE_NS say they… 27 minutes ago Kyle Moore #BREAKING: @CBRegPolice confirm they are investigating an alleged incident at Riverview High School. @CBVRCE_NS say… https://t.co/bqRcoCgO7s 47 minutes ago #NewProfile RT @itchybyte: #EFF Deputy President #FloydShivambu arrives at Cape Town Magistrate's Court for the case of alleged assault he faces for an… 1 week ago