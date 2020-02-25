Bloomberg’s bucks and Warren’s crowds in Washington state mean little now as March 10 primary approaches
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Seattle early and often, drawing more than 22,000 people at two public rallies in the city, according to her presidential campaign. She hired dozens of paid staff members in Washington, opening campaign offices here before any other presidential campaign. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrived later, but dropped a fortune […]
Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.