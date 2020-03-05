Global  

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dies

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Former United Nations chief Javier Perez de Cuellar, who led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died Wednesday in his native Peru, his son said.
Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dies aged 100

Javier Perez de Cuellar served as UN secretary general from 1981 to 1991, when he was often described as a "pacifist by vocation and nature."
SBS

Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100


IndiaTimes


