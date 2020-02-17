Global  

Grade 4 and 5 students in Ottawa sing Mandarin song for coronavirus patients in China

CTV News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A trio of Ottawa-area children’s choirs performed a song in Mandarin and are sharing a video of the performance in hopes their message of support and kindness is seen by people in China affected by COVID-19.
