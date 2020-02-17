Grade 4 and 5 students in Ottawa sing Mandarin song for coronavirus patients in China Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A trio of Ottawa-area children’s choirs performed a song in Mandarin and are sharing a video of the performance in hopes their message of support and kindness is seen by people in China affected by COVID-19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Students In The West Loop Show Support For Wuhan, China Through Song A school in Chicago's West Loop is making sure those in China and around the world whose lives are affected by the coronavirus know others care. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:16Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this