US strikes Taliban a day after Trump hails their Afghan accord

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — U.S. warplanes carried out an airstrike against Taliban fighters in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, just days after the two sides signed a tentative peace agreement that now seems at risk. The U.S. planes targeted militants in Helmand province who were assaulting a checkpoint held by the Afghan army, according to Col. Sonny Leggett, […]
The human cost of the Afghan war and Taliban attacks

Al Jazeera takes a look at the human cost of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

News24.com | Taliban attacks kill 20 Afghan soldiers just hours after phone call from Trump

Taliban militants killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and police officers in a string of overnight attacks, government officials have said, just hours after US...
In historic call, Donald Trump speaks to Taliban leader, discusses peace

US President Donald Trump spoke to deputy Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and discussed progress towards achieving peace in Afghanistan. The historic...
