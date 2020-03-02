Global  

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Benjamin Netanyahu urges Israelis to adopt 'Namaste'

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has encouraged Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting -- the 'Namaste' -- instead of the handshake as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Embassy of India in Israel said, "Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu...
News video: How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus?

How do you vote while protecting against coronavirus? 00:54

 Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advises Israelis to avoid handshake and adopt Indian 'Namaste' to greet amid coronavirus fear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (March 4) advised the people of his country to adopt 'Namaste' and avoid shaking hands as one of the...
Zee News

PM urges Israelis to trade handshakes for namaste gesture to counter Covid-19

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Israelis to stop shaking hands in light of growing concerns over Covid-19 and suggests instead they adopt the...
Belfast Telegraph

