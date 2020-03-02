Amid coronavirus outbreak, Benjamin Netanyahu urges Israelis to adopt 'Namaste'
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has encouraged Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting -- the 'Namaste' -- instead of the handshake as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Embassy of India in Israel said, "Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu...
Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan reports.
Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with..