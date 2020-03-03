Global  

Toilet Paper Blues: Coronavirus And Pandemic Pantries – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Fears of imminent apocalypse tend to be midwives to absurdity.  The stockpiling fever that has gripped various populaces in response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has taken various forms.  “Pandemic pantries” are becoming the norm, suggesting that hoarding in the crisis tends to be a precursor to petty crime....
