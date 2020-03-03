Global  

March Madness Bracket Analysis Shows Picking Final Four First Leads To Better Brackets

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Data science researchers at the University of Illinois have some March Madness advice based on new research: Pick top-seeded teams as the Final Four in your March Madness bracket and work backward and forward from there. If you are going to submit multiple brackets–as you can in the ESPN, CBS Sports and Yahoo...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: How To Play CBS Local's Bracket Challenge

How To Play CBS Local's Bracket Challenge 00:47

 It's time to brush up on everything that went down this college basketball season, because March Madness is approaching and you need to fill out your bracket. Katie Johnston reports.

