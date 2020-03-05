Portland Archdiocese: Coronavirus Or No, Communion Can Be Received On The Tongue

The right to receive Holy Communion on the tongue has been affirmed by the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon, which noted Monday that the risk of transmitting infection when receiving on the tongue or hand is “more or less equal.” “We consulted with two physicians regarding this issue, one of which is a specialist in ...

