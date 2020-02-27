Global  

Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Taking Mecca Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

HNGN Thursday, 5 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Taking Mecca Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus OutbreakAfter banning foreign pilgrims from Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia has announced that its citizens are now also banned from taking the pilgrimage due to the spreading fears over coronavirus.
