HNGN Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Taking Mecca Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/0AM0IUwpJc https://t.co/act0tcgJRH 11 minutes ago Lonewolf RT @MiddleEastEye: Last week Saudi Arabia suspended foreign entry into the country for the Umrah religious pilgrimage, over coronavirus fea… 15 minutes ago Adjie Anderson Gates RT @MiddleEastEye: Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: - Last week Saudi suspended foreigners entering to do the Umrah pilgrimage - On Monday, R… 38 minutes ago 92 News HD Plus Coronavirus fears: Saudi Arabia bans Umrah for local citizens https://t.co/JYtkSEAegO https://t.co/6M51USfnBT 1 hour ago Middle East Eye Last week Saudi Arabia suspended foreign entry into the country for the Umrah religious pilgrimage, over coronaviru… https://t.co/ORx8hiXe9e 1 hour ago uscfdot_com https://t.co/xV5XixlgDR Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Mecca Pilgrimage, Iran Cancels Friday Prayers https://t.co/4D8Hofuky9 3 hours ago Graphenes 12 hours ago; Saudi Arabia bans its own citizens from umrah pilgrimage to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medin… https://t.co/yyOpPIqAuJ 3 hours ago