Saudi Arabia Bans Citizens From Taking Mecca Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () After banning foreign pilgrims from Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia has announced that its citizens are now also banned from taking the pilgrimage due to the spreading fears over coronavirus.
Six people in the Seattle area have died due to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. Authorities across the United States are scrambling to prepare for more infections. Reuter is reporting the main emphasis will be on increasing testing capacity. Dr. Jeff Duchin is the health officer for the...
BANGKOK — Saudi Arabia banned citizens from performing this year’s Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca, Italy weighed closing schools nationwide and Iran cancelled... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
