Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

Khaleej Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The carrier's collapse came after the British government tried to save it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses

'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses 01:12

 British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses [Video]'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses

British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe [Video]Airline boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

The head of the British Airways parent company, IAG, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersTIME

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.