Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Toronto Catholic school board cancels European trips over March Break because of coronavirus outbreak

Toronto Catholic school board cancels European trips over March Break because of coronavirus outbreak

TheSpec.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Toronto Catholic school board cancels European trips over March Break because of coronavirus outbreakThe Toronto Catholic District School Board has cancelled all upcoming March Break and Easter trips to Europe as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in that continent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus plan for Collier schools

Coronavirus plan for Collier schools 02:06

 Collier County Public Schools tells students, staff and volunteers to self-isolate if they're traveling to coronavirus hot spots for spring break next week.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus [Video]Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through at least April 5 (teachers have a work day scheduled on the 6th) on an extended Spring break to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 15:22Published

School trips to be cut short amid coronavirus fears [Video]School trips to be cut short amid coronavirus fears

Two area schools have kids out of State right now that are cutting their trips short

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Archbishop Spalding closes due to possible coronavirus case

Archbishop Spalding High School will be closed through March 16 as an individual from the school is tested for COVID-19. The individual is being tested after...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersProactive Investors

Coronavirus concerns cause UCF to move classes online

The University of Central Florida will move all its classes to online instruction starting March 16 due to coronavirus fears. Changes by the university come...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

DivinaCommediaQ

Divina Commedia 🔄 RT @rinafsad1: Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition! https://t… 1 day ago

rinafsad1

rina f adda Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/ZL13FRrsXr 1 day ago

DivinaCommediaQ

Divina Commedia 🔄 RT @jacksters: Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition! https://t… 1 day ago

jacksters

JACLYN BRUM PACHECO Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/owDZTp4Tf2 1 day ago

DivinaCommediaQ

Divina Commedia 🔄 RT @SilviaS32927207: Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition! htt… 1 day ago

SilviaS32927207

Silvia Silva Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/ar5anKUOpj 1 day ago

DivinaCommediaQ

Divina Commedia 🔄 RT @TelmaBennett14: Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition! http… 2 days ago

DivinaCommediaQ

Divina Commedia 🔄 RT @KathyMedeiros7: Toronto Catholic District School Board: Option 1 Regina Mundi/Dante Alighieri Academy Project - Sign the Petition! http… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.