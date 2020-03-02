Global  

UK moving into 'delay' phase of coronavirus battle plan - chief medical officer

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Britain has mainly moved into the 'delay' phase of the government's four-stage battle plan to tackle the spread of coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday.
