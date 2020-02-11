ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes
Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoInternational Criminal Court appeals judges ruled Thursday that an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan can move forward.
In late 2017, the ICC's prosecutor requested opening an investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and U.S....
