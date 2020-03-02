Global  

New probable case of COVID-19 in Quebec, say health officials

CTV News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
There is a new probable case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Quebec, according to the province's health ministry.
 A New Hampshire resident who recently traveled to Italy has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

New update from state health officials reveals more than a dozen new cases of coronavirus in Florida.

Public health officials confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, involving a Toronto man who recently returned to the province from Switzerland.
Quebec public health officials are reporting the province's second presumptive case of the new coronavirus.
