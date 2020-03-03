Global  

Amid coronavirus panic, Australian newspaper prints extra pages because of toilet paper shortage

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves around the world as coronavirus-wary consumers begin stockpiling large quantities of emergency and household supplies.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian toilet paper truck catches fire

Australian toilet paper truck catches fire 00:49

 A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

