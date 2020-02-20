Global  

Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than PlannedWatch VideoThe U.S. Secret Service is considering extending its services to Democratic presidential candidates sooner than initially planned, according to CNN.

The agency had reportedly been planning to enact protection measures for candidates by mid-March.

Consideration to expedite protection plans follows an incident...
News video: Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection 00:30

 On Super Tuesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden was attacked by an anti-dairy protestor. The incident caused the former VP to suggest that the remaining Democratic candidates receive Secret Service protection. “I think that that’s something that has to be considered the more outrageous some of...

Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned [Video]Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned

The consideration follows an incident Tuesday at a rally for Joe Biden in which protesters climbed onto the stage.

Secret Service training schools on preventing shootings [Video]Secret Service training schools on preventing shootings

The Secret Service is touring schools around the nation, sharing findings from a lengthy report that analyzed 41 school attackers. The research shows prevention is key. The most recent stop was at a..

U.S. House committee seeks Secret Service protection for White House candidates

The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Homeland Security is seeking Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, Democratic Representative...
After Biden speech disrupted, U.S. lawmakers want Secret Service to protect candidates

U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sought Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates, after Joe Biden's wife and a senior staffer had to protect...
