News24.com | Viral on Twitter: SA reacts to first confirmed coronavirus case

News24 Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
In less than an hour after the first confirmed coronavirus case was announced, #CoronaVirusSA was trending on Twitter.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Department Of Health Confirms 1 Case, 11 Confirmed In New York State

Coronavirus Update: NJ Department Of Health Confirms 1 Case, 11 Confirmed In New York State 03:48

 The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed the state's first coronavirus case Wednesday. There are 11 cases in New York State; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case [Video]South Africa's Minister of Health confirms country's first coronavirus case

South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, confirms the country's first coronavirus case on March 5. The minister revealed that a 38-year-old man from the Kwazulu-Natal province tested..

Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus [Video]Dog In Hong Kong Possible First Known Case Of Human To Pet Coronavirus

Hong Kong has quarantined the dog of a coronavirus patient in what could be the first case of human-to-pet transmission.

Live updates as first Birmingham coronavirus case confirmed - with more expected

Live updates as first Birmingham coronavirus case confirmed - with more expectedFirst Birmingham coronavirus case announced by Justin Varney, director of public health at city council
Tamworth Herald

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death

The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend. The virus...
Mid-Day

