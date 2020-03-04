Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Virus fears will postpone Miami’s Ultra music festival

Virus fears will postpone Miami’s Ultra music festival

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Fears of the new coronavirus have led to postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, city officials said Thursday. The festival that draws thousands of people from around the world was set to begin March 20 at Miami’s downtown Bayfront Park. Steven Ferreiro, chief of staff for City […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:33

 Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

CBS4's Hank Tester reports the announcement will be made Friday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:45Published

Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus? [Video]Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus?

CBS4's Hank Tester shares the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ultra Music Festival in Miami Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

The 2020 Ultra Music Festival has been canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. The electronic music festival was set to take place from March 20 to 22, but Miami...
Just Jared Also reported by •cbs4.comBillboard.comFOXNews.combizjournals

Amazon Studios Pulls Out of SXSW 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears

Amazon Studios will not be in attendance at 2020 South By Southwest Festival. All Amazon-related activities at the festival, including world premieres, will be...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.