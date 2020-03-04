Virus fears will postpone Miami’s Ultra music festival

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MIAMI (AP) — Fears of the new coronavirus have led to postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, city officials said Thursday. The festival that draws thousands of people from around the world was set to begin March 20 at Miami’s downtown Bayfront Park. Steven Ferreiro, chief of staff for City […] 👓 View full article

