Javier Perez de Cuellar, UN chief for much of the 1980s, dead at 100

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Javier Perez de Cuellar, the two-term United Nations secretary general who brokered a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988 and who came out of retirement later to help re-establish democracy in his Peruvian homeland, has died. He was 100.
