Analysis: Why you should care about the Sen. Chuck Schumer-Justice John Roberts dust-up

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The chief justice of the United States and the highest-ranking Senate Democrat got into a war of words Wednesday that epitomized how the relationship between our legislative and judicial branches has taken a severe turn for the worse. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., early in the day warned Supreme Court Justices Brett […]
 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump and how they might rule in a major abortion case. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

