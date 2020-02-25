Global  

Supreme Court will not hear Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

CTV News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has cleared another legal hurdle. The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear five challenges from environment and Indigenous groups from British Columbia.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pipeline construction without Indigenous consent will cause more confrontation: expert

Canadians can expect more disruptive protests if the federal government pushes forward with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion against the wishes of some of...
CP24

Supreme Court of Canada will not hear B.C. groups' challenges against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear five B.C.-based challenges against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
CBC.ca

