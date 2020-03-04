Global  

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential CampaignWatch VideoSen. Elizabeth Warren announced she's dropping out of the race for the White House.

The Massachusetts senator was one of the more progressive candidates fighting for the Democratic nomination, supporting issues like "Medicare for all" and free college tuition. In fact, part of Warren's campaign was that she had a...
News video: Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid

Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid 00:17

 Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign.

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out [Video]Elizabeth Warren Drops Out

Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic primary, according to a person with her campaign.

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

WBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports from outside Warren's home in Cambridge.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ending Presidential Campaign

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to end her presidential campaign.
cbs4.com Also reported by •MediaiteNPRUSATODAY.comDelawareonlineNew Zealand HeraldFT.comThe WrapDenver Post

Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comDelawareonlineNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

suehagadorn

Sue Hagadorn 🌈 RT @mayawiley: We owe #ElizabethWarren a debt of gratitude for her commitment to making this an affordable and opportunity rich country for… 4 seconds ago

Sacerdotus

☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡ RT @AP_Politics: AP source: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ends Democratic presidential bid after disappointing Super Tuesday finish.… 5 seconds ago

nicoleerkis

Nicole RT @reappropriate: I, too, would like to know why* a historically diverse field has ended with a choice for most voters between two older w… 7 seconds ago

AthanAlexander

Athan Alexander This is sad, but it also gives @BernieSanders the chance to unite the party behind a Sanders/Warren ticket https://t.co/kAmE9IsY8b 7 seconds ago

robahull

Robert Hull Sen. Elizabeth Warren to end presidential campaign - The Washington Post https://t.co/bSAxThwKdZ 8 seconds ago

paul_makanji

Paul Makanji RT @BBCBreaking: Senator Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential campaign after poor showing on Super Tuesday, US media report https://t.co/… 9 seconds ago

ViridianaVazq13

Viri Vazquez RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Sen. Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential bid after disappointing Super Tuesday finish https://t.co/HdNdriDn8q 11 seconds ago

Sacerdotus

☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡ RT @washingtonpost: Sen. Elizabeth Warren will end presidential bid after disappointing showing on Super Tuesday https://t.co/AUIyHzJrkM 13 seconds ago

