Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The International Criminal Court (ICC) gave the go-ahead on Thursday for its top prosecutor to launch a probe into accusations of war crimes committed by U.S. forces and other parties inside war-torn Afghanistan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed

Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed 01:25

 Judges from the International Criminal Court have ruled an investigation into alleged war crimes by the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan forces can go ahead, despite U.S. opposition. Lucy Fielder reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes [Video]ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

The investigation will look into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and the U.S. military.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan [Video]Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges rule

Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges ruleAppeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light on Thursday for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSCBC.caIndependentReutersBBC News

Judges say investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan can proceed

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan...
Reuters


Tweets about this

jamal_absy

Jamal al Absy International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan https://t.co/iR6IDl4iq8 #FoxNews 3 hours ago

ObeOneC

Chris Obeone International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan Thousands o… https://t.co/fFack59XlB 4 hours ago

8dckvkvjbk

Adrian Lewis "International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan" via FOX NE… https://t.co/UZW8XLVFDb 6 hours ago

knarf2016

knarf2016 International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan https://t.co/Mfw7HK42H1 13 hours ago

deboraheknichol

deborah International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan https://t.co/hFpmK0vx4f 14 hours ago

ufomechanic

Jim Hiltz @IntlCrimCourt Who gives a***what the international criminal court says. It has no jurisdiction over the United… https://t.co/cS2ZrFlMNt 15 hours ago

newsgyre1

newsgyre International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan… https://t.co/D8KHUjXh5C 16 hours ago

newstypec

ワールドニュース＆地震速報 International Criminal Court gives green light to investigate US for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan - Fox News… https://t.co/zBju3yuWFg 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.