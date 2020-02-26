Global  

Trump Says DOJ Will Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary Cities

Newsy Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Trump Says DOJ Will Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary CitiesWatch VideoPresident Trump announced Thursday that the federal government will begin withholding funds from "sanctuary cities."

A federal appeals court ruled last month that the Justice Department can withhold federal funds from cities that have designated themselves as sanctuary cities to protect undocumented immigrants....
News video: Trump Says DOJ Will Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary Cities

Trump Says DOJ Will Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary Cities 00:58

 President Trump tweeted about withholding the funds, just over a week after a federal appeals court ruled in the administration's favor.

Trump: Federal Govt To Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary Cities [Video]Trump: Federal Govt To Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary Cities

President Trump said federal funds will be withheld from certain cities.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:41Published

Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States [Video]Appeals Court Rules Trump Administration Can Withhold Funds From Sanctuary States

Another appeals court had ruled in favor of California, which was not involved in this particular lawsuit, in 2018 on the same issue. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration scores win in court on crime funds for so-called sanctuary cities

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to co-operate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal...
CBC.ca

Trump says he will block U.S. funds to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would withhold money from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions after a U.S. court ruled that his administration could...
Reuters India


