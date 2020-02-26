Trump Says DOJ Will Start Withholding Funds From Sanctuary Cities
Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoPresident Trump announced Thursday that the federal government will begin withholding funds from "sanctuary cities."
A federal appeals court ruled last month that the Justice Department can withhold federal funds from cities that have designated themselves as sanctuary cities to protect undocumented immigrants....
