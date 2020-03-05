Global  

Sri Lanka: Hendala Leprosy Hospital Designated Coronavirus Quarantine Center

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry has declared the Hendala Leprosy Hospital as the first quarantine center in the country.

The decision was taken at the National Action Committee on Coronavirus when the Committee met with the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine, Women and Child Affairs and Social Security Pavithra...
